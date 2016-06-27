BRIEF-SEC approves New York Stock Exchange 'speed bump' plan - WSJ
June 27 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc
* Berkshire Hills to acquire First Choice Bank
* All-Stock transaction valued at approximately $111.7 million
* Says Berkshire's total assets will increase to $8.9 billion including $1.1 billion in acquired first choice assets
* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc says anticipated deal to be 4.3 pct accretive to earnings in 2017 before transaction costs
* Each outstanding share of first choice common stock will be exchanged for 0.5773 shares of Berkshire Hills common stock
* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc says definitive agreement has been approved by unanimous votes of boards of directors of both companies
* First Choice Bank's chairman of board, Martin Tuchman along with member, Munish Sood, will serve as advisors to Berkshire
* Says merger is targeted to be completed in Q4 of 2016
* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc says First Choice Bank will merge into Berkshire Bank and its subsidiary, First Choice Loan Services Inc
