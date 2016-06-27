June 27 Guyana Goldfields Inc
* Guyana Goldfields Inc announces C$110 million bought deal
financing
* Guyana Goldfields Inc says company estimates that gold
production through June 30, 2016 will total approximately 75,000
ounces at its Aurora Mine
* Net proceeds of offering to be used to fund expansion of
Aurora gold mine to increase capacity to 8,000 tonnes per day
* Guyana Goldfields Inc says company is increasing its 2016
production guidance to 140,000 to 160,000 ounces
* Says underwriters to buy on a bought deal basis by way of
a short form prospectus, 10.7 million common shares from co
* Guyana Goldfields says underwriters to buy on bought deal
basis by way of a short form prospectus, 1 million common
shares from Patrick Sheridan, founder
* Guyana Goldfields Inc says entered into agreement with
syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank
and RBC Capital Markets
* All-In sustaining cost (AISC) guidance for 2016 has been
increased from US$637 to US$687 per ounce to US$670 to US$720
per ounce
