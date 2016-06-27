BRIEF-SEC approves New York Stock Exchange 'speed bump' plan - WSJ
* SEC approves New York Stock Exchange 'speed bump' plan - WSJ
June 27 Independence Realty Trust Inc
* Independence Realty Trust announces new $40 million senior term loan facility
* Entered into new $40 million senior term loan facility administered by Keybank which matures in September of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* SEC approves New York Stock Exchange 'speed bump' plan - WSJ
* Entered into 2017 bank deposits agreement to increase annual caps in relation to bank deposits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: