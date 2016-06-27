BRIEF-SEC approves New York Stock Exchange 'speed bump' plan - WSJ
* SEC approves New York Stock Exchange 'speed bump' plan - WSJ
June 27 Suffolk Bancorp
* People's United Financial Inc to acquire Suffolk Bancorp
* Deal for approximately $402 million
* Entered into 2017 bank deposits agreement to increase annual caps in relation to bank deposits