June 27 Thor Explorations Ltd

* To complete non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to c$6 million through issuance of common shares at c$0.115/share

* Has entered into exclusive agreements for acquisition of 100% interest in Segilola gold project located in Osun state, Nigeria

* Proposed acquisition of Segilola gold project and private placement financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )