June 27 Lundin Gold Inc :
* Lundin Gold Inc underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a
bought deal basis, 15 million common shares of company at a
price of C$5.50 per share
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund
advancement and development of Fruta Del Norte Gold Project
* Lundin Gold Inc announces $82.5m bought deal financing
