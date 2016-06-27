June 27 Lundin Gold Inc :

* Lundin Gold Inc underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 15 million common shares of company at a price of C$5.50 per share

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund advancement and development of Fruta Del Norte Gold Project

* Lundin Gold Inc announces $82.5m bought deal financing