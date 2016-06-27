June 27 Xerox Corp :
* Jonathan Christodoro has been appointed to Xerox board of
directors
* Christodoro will also join board's corporate governance
committee and finance committee
* With new addition, Xerox board is now comprised of nine
directors
* Company is on track to complete separation by end of 2016
* Jonathan Christodoro is managing director of Icahn Capital
LP, a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises L.P., Xerox's largest
shareholder
* Xerox adds new director to its board
