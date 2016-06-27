June 27 Southwestern Energy Co :
* Southwestern energy rearranges and extends bank credit
facilities
* Entered agreements with substantially all of its bank
group for its $2.0 billion revolving line of credit
* Interest rates will be 0.50% above levels in company's
existing revolving credit facility
* Southwestern energy co says existing $750 million term
loan is extended to December 14, 2020 , provided at least $375
million is paid by June 30, 2017
* Existing unsecured revolving credit agreement due in Dec
2018 remains in place but with aggregate commitment reduced to
$66 million
* Co's existing unsecured revolving credit agreement due in
Dec 2018 remains in place but with aggregate commitment reduced
to $66 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)