Brazil committed to fiscal consolidation after Fitch decision
SAO PAULO, May 19 The Brazilian Finance Ministry said on Friday it is committed to fiscal consolidation following a decision by Fitch Ratings to reaffirm the country's sovereign rating.
June 28 Ihs Inc
* Ihs inc reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.60
* Q2 earnings per share $0.74
* Q2 revenue rose 6 percent to $588 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 The Brazilian Finance Ministry said on Friday it is committed to fiscal consolidation following a decision by Fitch Ratings to reaffirm the country's sovereign rating.
* Q1 REVENUE 23.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 23.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO