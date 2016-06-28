BRIEF-MLP Group Q1 net result turns to loss of 15.9 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 23.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 23.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
June 28 Marlin Business Services Corp
* Marlin Business Services Corp names David Herring vice president of sales, Transportation Finance Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
FRANKFURT, May 19 Home prices have surged in Ireland and need to be "closely monitored", the European Central Bank and European Commission said on Friday.