June 28 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Infinity undertakes restructuring of workforce

* Infinity will also reduce its workforce by 58 percent

* Says neither infinity nor abbvie have future financial obligations to other party

* Exploring strategic options for program that could enable submission of global regulatory applications, commercialization for duvelisib

* Says will not proceed with phase 1b/2 study of duvelisib in combination with venetoclax

* Says ipi-549 is only investigational pi3k-gamma inhibitor in clinical development

* Continuing to focus on filing nda for duvelisib with u.s. Food and drug administration (fda) in q4 of 2016

* Plans to seek feedback on dynamo data from fda

* Strategic decisions include closing bravura, a phase 3 study of duvelisib, contempo, a phase 1b/2 study of duvelisib

* Also expects to report topline data from duo, predicated on results of an interim analysis, in q3 of 2016

* Infinity regains worldwide rights to duvelisib following mutual agreement with abbvie to end collaboration