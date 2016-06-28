June 28 Intertain Group Ltd :
* Intertain special committee updates on strategic review
process
* Says appointment of Neil Goulden as its new chairman of
board and Andrew Mciver as its new CEO and as a director
* Special committee expects to provide a further update
regarding status of strategic review by no later than end of
July 2016.
* Says special committee expects to provide a further update
regarding status of strategic review by no later than end of
July 2016
* Says board intends to propose its recommended alternative
to shareholders for consideration and a vote at a shareholders
meeting
* Says Intertain is also actively searching for a new CFO in
light of Keith Laslop's new role as president of Intertain
Bahamas
* Says intends to appoint its new CFO as soon as practicable
* Says Laslop will continue as CFO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: