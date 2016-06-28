June 28 Factset Research Systems Inc

* Q4 revenues are expected to range between $292 million and $298 million

* Q4 GAAP diluted EPS should range between $1.61 and $1.65

* Q4 adjusted EPS is expected to range between $1.68 and $1.72

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.67, revenue view $293.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FactSet third quarter results highlighted by EPS growth of 12%

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.64 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $1.62

* Q3 revenue $287.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S