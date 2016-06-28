US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investor spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
June 28 Xencor Inc
* Xencor provides updates on lead programs and reviews bispecific oncology partnership; announces expansion of bispecific oncology pipeline at analyst day
* Announced expansion of its pipeline with two new bispecific oncology programs
* Remain on track to initiate Phase 1 trials with subcutaneous formulations of both XMAB5871 and XMAB7195 this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 19 Companies without cyber insurance are dusting off policies covering kidnap, ransom and extortion in the world's political hotspots to recoup losses caused by ransomware viruses such as "WannaCry", insurers say.