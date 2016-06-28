June 28 S&W Seed Co

* S&W Seed Company announces new sunflower license agreement for the Ukraine, Russia and other parts of Eastern Europe

* S&W Seed Co says licensee is also evaluating high oleic types, and a variety resistant to imidazilone herbicide

* S&W Seed Co says additionally, licensee is expected to evaluate S&W's Alfalfa seed products in 2017

* Licensee has commenced commercial scale seed production activity in Ukraine, co's sunflower hybrids will be introduced into market place for 2017 production season