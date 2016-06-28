US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investor spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
June 28 Tesoro Corp -
* Says expect to generate more than $20 million in annual operating income from this business
* DPR's refinery has a crude oil capacity of 20 thousand barrels per day and produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, naphtha and resid
* Is ensuring continued servicing of DPR's $66 million term loan debt and contributing about $10 million toward working capital
* Tesoro Corp says expect to generate more than $20 million in annual operating income from this business
* Tesoro acquires dakota prairie refining business in north dakota Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 19 Companies without cyber insurance are dusting off policies covering kidnap, ransom and extortion in the world's political hotspots to recoup losses caused by ransomware viruses such as "WannaCry", insurers say.