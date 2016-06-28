US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investor spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
June 28 Ultragenyx
* Plans to initiate a phase 3 study of KRN23 in pediatric patients with XLH in mid-2016
* Phase 3 program of KRN23 in adult patients with XLH is ongoing
* Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation For KRN23 In Pediatric Patients With X Linked hypophosphatemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 19 Companies without cyber insurance are dusting off policies covering kidnap, ransom and extortion in the world's political hotspots to recoup losses caused by ransomware viruses such as "WannaCry", insurers say.