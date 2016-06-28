June 28 Kinder Morgan Inc
* Kinder Morgan sells 50 pct equity interest in Utopia
pipeline project to Riverstone Investment Group
* Says total project cost is estimated to be approximately
$500 million
* Riverstone Investment Group LLC will become a 50 percent
partner in Utopia Pipeline Project
* Riverstone to fund its share of future capital
expenditures necessary to complete construction. Commissioning
of pipeline project
* Riverstone agreed to an upfront cash payment provided at
closing
* Riverstone's upfront cash payment consists of
reimbursement to KMI for 50 percent share of prior capital
expenditures related to project
* Riverstone's upfront cash payment also consists of a
payment in excess of capital expenditures
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)