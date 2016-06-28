June 28 Kinder Morgan Inc

* Kinder Morgan sells 50 pct equity interest in Utopia pipeline project to Riverstone Investment Group

* Says total project cost is estimated to be approximately $500 million

* Riverstone Investment Group LLC will become a 50 percent partner in Utopia Pipeline Project

* Riverstone to fund its share of future capital expenditures necessary to complete construction. Commissioning of pipeline project

* Riverstone agreed to an upfront cash payment provided at closing

* Riverstone's upfront cash payment consists of reimbursement to KMI for 50 percent share of prior capital expenditures related to project

* Riverstone's upfront cash payment also consists of a payment in excess of capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)