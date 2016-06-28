BRIEF-Hefei Changqing Machinery sets up automobile parts subsidiary in Suizhou
* Says it completed establishment of wholly owned automobile parts subsidiary in Suizhou, with registered capital of 30 million yuan
June 28 Omega Protein Corp
* Wynnefield Capital's full slate of independent nominees resoundingly elected to board of Omega Protein Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Land O' Lakes, Inc. (LOL). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Significant Scale, Strong Brands LOL's ratings reflect its significant scale as the second largest U.S. agricultural cooperative (co-op) and leading market shares within the categories in which it competes