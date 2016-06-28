June 28 Esperion Therapeutics Inc :
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc says intends to initiate planned
CVOT in statin intolerant patients who are at high risk for CV
disease in Q4 of 2016
* Esperion expects full-year 2016 net cash used in operating
activities to be between $65 to $75 million
* Expects full-year 2016 cash and cash equivalents and
investment securities to be approximately $220 million at
December 31, 2016
* Current cash resources are expected to be sufficient to
fund operations into early 2019
* Esperion Therapeutics provides clinical development and
regulatory update for bempedoic acid
