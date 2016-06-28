June 28 Esperion Therapeutics Inc :

* Esperion Therapeutics Inc says intends to initiate planned CVOT in statin intolerant patients who are at high risk for CV disease in Q4 of 2016

* Esperion expects full-year 2016 net cash used in operating activities to be between $65 to $75 million

* Expects full-year 2016 cash and cash equivalents and investment securities to be approximately $220 million at December 31, 2016

* Current cash resources are expected to be sufficient to fund operations into early 2019

* Esperion Therapeutics provides clinical development and regulatory update for bempedoic acid