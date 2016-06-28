BRIEF-Valorem Energy gets $300 mln commitment from Kayne Private Energy Income Fund L.P.
Valorem Energy LLC says it has received an initial $300 million equity commitment from Kayne Private Energy Income Fund, L.P.
June 28 Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust :
* Series G preferred is perpetual, non-callable for five years, and will be issued at $25 per share
Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust announces the offering of $100 million of 5.25% Series G cumulative preferred shares
Announced enhancements to Receivables Manager service offered to treasury management customers