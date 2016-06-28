June 28 A Schulman Inc

* A. Schulman reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $2.40 to $2.45

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.79

* Q3 earnings per share $0.53

* Q3 sales $650.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $648.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company incurred costs of $1.8 million in quarter related to Lucent remediation matter

* "A. Schulman believes that sellers are responsible to compensate A. Schulman for Lucent losses that company has experienced or may incur"

* On June 15, 2016, company filed a lawsuit against sellers of Citadel plastics in court of chancery of state of delaware

* On June 15, 2016, company filed a lawsuit against sellers of Citadel plastics in court of chancery of state of delaware

* "Suit seeks indemnification and damages for fraudulent business practices within Lucent subsidiary"