June 28 First Midwest Bancorp Inc

* Transaction is valued at approximately $365 million

* Merger agreement provides for fixed exchange ratio of 0.4350 shares of First Midwest common stock for each share of standard common stock

* First Midwest Bancorp to acquire standard Bancshares Inc