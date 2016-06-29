June 29 Nautilus Minerals Inc
* Continues to consider alternative sources of financing to
maintain development of Solwara 1 project and company's
operations
* Says failure to secure bridge financing and/or project
financing may result in company taking various steps
* Requires significant additional funding to complete build
and deployment of seafloor production system at Solwara 1
project
* Says various steps includes suspending or terminating
development of seafloor production system and Solwara 1 project
* Independent directors will be looking to engage a
financial advisor to assist them
* Steps also include engaging in various transactions
including, without limitation, asset sales, joint ventures and
capital restructurings
* Says unable to determine extent of delay at this time
