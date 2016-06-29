June 29 Omnova Solutions Inc
* Says in June, at beginning of Q3, a national strike in
france impacted omnova's primary french butadiene supplier
* As a result of this disruption, company expects q3 to have
a one-time, unfavorable impact to ebitda of $2 million to $3
million
* Says situation is improving, and company currently expects
it to be resolved by early july 2016
* Says continues to expect another year of significant
growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share
* Says overall company volume was down 2.9% for quarter
* Omnova solutions continues its trend of significant
earnings growth as second quarter 2016 earnings per share
expands to $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $0.09 per
diluted share last year
* Q2 earnings per share $0.16
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.18
* Q2 sales fell 8.3 percent to $202 million
