June 29 General Mills Inc Says Fourth

* General Mills reports fiscal 2016 results with EPS above previous guidance; increases margin expansion target

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $3.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.86 billion

* Quarter net sales for U.S. retail segment declined 12 percent to $2.2 billion

* Says in Q4, international segment net sales totaled $1.2 billion, down 1 percent compared to prior year

* In fiscal 2017 organic net sales growth ranging from flat to down 2 percent compared to 2016

* Is undertaking further efforts to prioritize investments, reduce complexity, and streamline its operations to drive profitable sales growth

* Now expects to achieve an adjusted operating profit margin of 20 percent by fiscal 2018

* 2017 constant-currency adjusted diluted EPS growing 6 to 8 percent from base of $2.92 earned in fiscal 2016

* Says estimates a 1-2 cent headwind to fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted eps from currency translation

* Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, general mills expects modest organic net sales growth

* General Mills Inc says board of directors in declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share

* Sees for 2018, low double-digit constant-currency increase in adjusted diluted EPS

* General Mills Inc says new divdend represents a 4 percent increase from previous quarterly rate of $0.46 per share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.04, revenue view $16.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.62