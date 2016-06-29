BRIEF-Pegroco Invest to increase share capital through new issue
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES
June 29 AGF Management Ltd -
* Qtrly total assets under management (AUM) increased 6% to $33.7 billion , compared to $31.7 billion as at February 29, 2016
* AGF Management Limited reports second quarter financial results
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.12 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’ main European arm will receive at least £5bn on top of the original £11.5bn amount awarded after the UK’s most senior court ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years.