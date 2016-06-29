June 29 Diamond Resorts International Inc :

* Diamond Resorts International Inc enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by affiliates of certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $30.25 per share in cash

* Deal for approximately $2.2 billion

* Says transaction will be completed through an all-cash tender offer

* Says financing is being provided by Barclays, Royal Bank of Canada, and Jefferies

* Says there is no financing condition to completion of tender offer and merger

* Transaction will result in co becoming a privately held co, Diamond Resorts' shares will no longer be listed on any public market