BRIEF-Pegroco Invest to increase share capital through new issue
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES
June 29 Diamond Resorts International Inc :
* Diamond Resorts International Inc enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by affiliates of certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $30.25 per share in cash
* Deal for approximately $2.2 billion
* To be acquired by affiliates of certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $30.25 per share in cash
* Says transaction will be completed through an all-cash tender offer
* Says financing is being provided by Barclays, Royal Bank of Canada, and Jefferies
* Says there is no financing condition to completion of tender offer and merger
* Transaction will result in co becoming a privately held co, Diamond Resorts' shares will no longer be listed on any public market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’ main European arm will receive at least £5bn on top of the original £11.5bn amount awarded after the UK’s most senior court ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years.