June 29 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd
* Kitov pharmaceuticals announces pricing of $12 million
follow-on public offering in the U.S.A.
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals says pricing for its public offering
of 2.4 million Class A units, with each Class A unit consisting
of one American Depositary Share,
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd says each class a unit
will be sold at a negotiated price of $3.40 per unit, including
ADS issuance fee of $0.01 per ADS
* Plans to use net proceeds to fund possible acquisition of
new therapeutic candidates
* Says each Class B unit will be sold at a negotiated price
of $3.40 per unit, including pre-listed, pre-funded warrant to
purchase one ads
* Funded warrant exercise price of $0.01 per full ADS
