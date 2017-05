June 29 Corazon Gold Corp

* Says Victor Goncalves appointed CEO and President

* Bradley Scharfe has been acting as interim CEO since Jan 27th, 2014 and has been appointed by Board as Chairman of company

* Corazon announces appointment of Victor Goncalves as President and CEO