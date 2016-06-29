June 29 8point3 Energy Partners LP :
* 8Point3 Energy Partners reports second quarter 2016
results
* For Q2 of fiscal 2016, 8point3 energy partners reported
revenue of $13.5 million
* Forecasts Q3 2016 distribution of $0.2406 per share, an
increase of 3.5 percent compared to Q2 2016 distribution
* Reiterated that it expects to achieve its 12 to 15 percent
distribution growth rate for 2016
* 8Point3 Energy Partners LP sees Q3 2016 revenue of $23.0
million to $24.0 million
* Partnership's 2016 revenue guidance of $57.1 million to
$59.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $11.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $55.9 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
