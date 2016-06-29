June 29 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp :

* 2016 capital plan also includes about 12 percent increase to BNY Mellon's qtrly cash dividend on common stock to $0.19/share

* Board has approved repurchase of up to $2.14 billion of its common stock over a four-quarter period starting in q3 of 2016

* Repurchase of upto additional about $560 million of common stock during portion of period covered by repurchase plan

* Additional repurchase of common stock contingent upon company issuing $750 million of preferred stock

* BNY Mellon to repurchase up to $2.7 billion of common stock; federal reserve does not object to 2016 capital plan, including proposed dividend increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)