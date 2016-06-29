June 29 Keycorp :

* Key announces common share repurchase program and plans to evaluate dividend increase

* Capital plan includes common share repurchase program of up to $350 million

* An increase in quarterly common share dividend from $0.085 per share up to $0.095 per share

* Board of directors will consider potential dividend increase for q2 of 2017

* Key announces common share repurchase program and plans to evaluate dividend increase