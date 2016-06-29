June 29 Manitok Energy Inc
* Manitok will acquire, indirectly through Acquireco, all of
issued and outstanding common shares of Raimount
* Renewed its credit facility at $45 million, which is $5
million lower than its previous credit facility
* Required to reduce credit facility by $300,000 per month
beginning on june 1, 2016
* Each raimount shareholder will receive 6 shares, 1.5 share
purchase warrants in capital of manitok for each raimount common
share held
* After closing of arrangement agreement & offering co
anticipates to be drawn by about $37 million on credit facility
on Aug. 31, 2016
* Brokered subscription receipt private placement
