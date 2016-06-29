June 29 Manitok Energy Inc

* Manitok will acquire, indirectly through Acquireco, all of issued and outstanding common shares of Raimount

* Renewed its credit facility at $45 million, which is $5 million lower than its previous credit facility

* Required to reduce credit facility by $300,000 per month beginning on june 1, 2016

* Each raimount shareholder will receive 6 shares, 1.5 share purchase warrants in capital of manitok for each raimount common share held

* After closing of arrangement agreement & offering co anticipates to be drawn by about $37 million on credit facility on Aug. 31, 2016

