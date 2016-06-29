June 29 Canadian Zinc Corp
* Net proceeds from sale of shares will be used to fund
feasibility and development programs for Prairie Creek project
* Prospectus qualifies distribution of 32 million common
shares at price of C$0.25 per common share
* Prospectus qualifies distribution of 4 million
flow-through common shares of company at price of C$0.25 per
flow-through share
* Canadian Zinc announces filing of final prospectus for
$9,000,000 financing
