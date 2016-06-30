BRIEF- Medius Holdings to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
June 29 Syros Pharmaceuticals
* Pricing of IPO of 4 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $12.50 per share
* Syros Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of initial public offering Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
MUMBAI, May 18 India's drug pricing regulator has issued a notice seeking explanation from companies found to be selling new versions of essential medicines without government approval on their pricing, a statement released on its website late on Wednesday showed.