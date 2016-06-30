June 30 Newmont Mining Corp :
* Says total consideration is $1.3 billion for Newmont's
48.5 percent economic interest in PTNNT
* Newmont Mining Corp says Nusa Tenggara Mining Corporation,
majority owned by Sumitomo Corporation, has also agreed to sell
its ownership stake to PT AMI
* Says amount is comprised of cash proceeds of $920 million
expected to be paid at closing and contingent payments of $403
million
* Newmont Mining Corp says binding share sale, purchase
agreement with PT Amman Mineral Internasional to sell its
interests in PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara
* Says contingent payments of $403 million tied to metal
price upside and development of Elang
* Newmont enters agreement to sell interest in Indonesian
assets
