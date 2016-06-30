June 30 Microsemi Corp

* Microsemi corp says company has reduced principal balance on its term b loans by $364.3 million by syndicating a corresponding amount of term a loans

* Microsemi corp says maturity dates for credit facilities remain jan. 15, 2021 for term a loans and jan. 15, 2023 for term b loans

* Says lowered current blended interest rate under credit agreement by approximately 25 percent or 107 basis points

* Amended credit agreement to provide for new pricing terms for remaining term b loans outstanding in amount of $739.7 million

* Microsemi announces favorable amendment to credit agreement