June 30 Microsemi Corp
* Microsemi corp says company has reduced principal balance
on its term b loans by $364.3 million by syndicating a
corresponding amount of term a loans
* Microsemi corp says maturity dates for credit facilities
remain jan. 15, 2021 for term a loans and jan. 15, 2023 for term
b loans
* Says lowered current blended interest rate under credit
agreement by approximately 25 percent or 107 basis points
* Amended credit agreement to provide for new pricing terms
for remaining term b loans outstanding in amount of $739.7
million
* Microsemi announces favorable amendment to credit
agreement
