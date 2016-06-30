June 30 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
* Says community mailboxes and P3s are not included in
agreement
* Says sale is a result of a review carried out, which
identified these activities as non-core to business strategy
* Says "aligning our operations & maintenance business in
canada with SNC-Lavalin's core sectors"
* Says transfer of employment to Brookfield GIS will occur
during a transition period
* SNC-Lavalin reaches an agreement to sell its real estate
facilities management business in Canada for $45 million to
brookfield global integrated solutions
