June 30 Novocure Ltd

* Novocure drew $25 million of total $100 million available borrowing capacity when term loan agreement closed in January 2015

* Novocure says company's ability to access remaining $75 million under term loan agreement expires on June 30, 2016

* Novocure announces $75 million drawdown under its term loan agreement through Pharmakon Advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)