June 30 C&J Energy Services Ltd
* Announces agreement in principle with lenders and
extension of forbearance
* Lenders have also agreed in principle to provide
debtor-in-possession financing to bridge co through proposed
restructuring transaction
* Agreement in principle also contemplates an infusion of
new equity capital through a backstopped equity rights offering
* Will continue to negotiate with lenders to finalize
definitive documentation, including entry into restructuring
support agreement
* Agreement in principle contemplates deleveraging deal
pursuant to which about $1.4 billion of co's debt to be
converted to new common equity
* Co, lending group have also entered into an extension of
forbearance with respect to previously announced covenant breach
* Lenders agreed to forbear from exercising default remedies
or accelerating any indebtedness through July 17, 2016
