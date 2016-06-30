June 30 Earthlink :

* Refinanced its $135 million revolving credit facility which otherwise would have matured in may 2017

* New amended and restated credit facility provides for a $125 million revolving credit facility and a $50 million delayed draw term loan

* Delivered notice of redemption for $90 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 8-7/8% senior notes due 2019

* Earthlink Announces Refinancing Of Credit Facility And Partial Redemption Of 8-7/8% senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)