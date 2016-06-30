June 30 Earthlink :
* Refinanced its $135 million revolving credit facility
which otherwise would have matured in may 2017
* New amended and restated credit facility provides for a
$125 million revolving credit facility and a $50 million delayed
draw term loan
* Delivered notice of redemption for $90 million aggregate
principal amount of its outstanding 8-7/8% senior notes due 2019
* Earthlink Announces Refinancing Of Credit Facility And
Partial Redemption Of 8-7/8% senior notes due 2019
