June 30 CVR Refining LP
* CVR Refining provides update on Coffeyville refinery
operations
* Says temporary measures have been implemented by Magellan
to allow CVR refining's Coffeyville refinery to partially
increase rates
* Magellan Midstream Partners informed co its 8-inch refined
petroleum products pipeline to not return to full service for
about 3 more weeks
* CVR refining's Coffeyville refinery will continue to
operate at reduced rates until pipeline is fully restored
