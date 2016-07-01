June 30 Tesla Exploration Ltd
* Canadian lender has extended availability of company's
demand credit facility in Canada to July 8, 2016
* Uk demand overdraft facility remains at £1.8 million
subject to reductions at any time
* Make no assurances with respect to its ability to reach an
agreement
* Failure to reach an agreement would have a material
adverse effect on company
* Continues to work with both its UK and Canadian lenders to
achieve an agreement
* Tesla provides credit facility update
