BRIEF-Taro reports qtrly EPS $2.05
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Pioneer Energy Services Corp
* Says aggregate amount of commitments is set at $175 million, representing a reduction of $25 million
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp says amendment also sets further reduction of $25 million no later than December 31, 2017
* Amendment increased pricing to a fixed rate of libor plus 550 basis points for duration of facility
* Expect activity in second half of year to be improved over first half
* Pioneer Energy Services announces amendment to revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.