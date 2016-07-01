BRIEF-Taro reports qtrly EPS $2.05
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.05
July 1 Radnet Inc
* Radnet announces the closing of amended and restated $602.5 million first lien credit facilities
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.