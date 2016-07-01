July 1 Tesoro Corp
* Tesoro Corporation to sell Alaska Storage and terminalling
assets to Tesoro Logistics
* Total consideration of $444 million.
* Says transaction is expected to close in two stages
* In consideration for first closing, Tesoro received $239
million of cash and $27 million of common and general partner
units of TLLP
* In consideration for second closing, Tesoro will receive
$160 million of cash and $18 million of common and general
partner units of TLLP
* Tesoro Corp says purchase price include cash proceeds of
$400 million and issuance of common and general partner units to
Tesoro, valued at about $44 million
* Cash consideration for second closing is expected to be
borrowed on TLLP's revolving credit facility
