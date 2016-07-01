July 1 Aeterna Zentaris Inc
* Aeterna Zentaris and Orient Europharma Co Ltd sign
exclusive license agreement for Zoptrex in Taiwan and Southeast
Asia
* Co will be entitled to receive non-refundable upfront
payment for license to Cyntec of co's intellectual property
related to Zoptrex
* Company expects to complete Phase 3 clinical trial in Q3
of 2016 for Zoptrex
* Cyntec agreed to make additional payments to co upon
achieving certain pre-established regulatory and commercial
milestones
* Company will receive royalties on future net sales of
Zoptrex in Taiwan, 9 countries in Southeast Asia
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)