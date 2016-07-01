July 1 First Foundation Inc
* First Foundation announces agreement with Freddie Mac on
loan sale
* During Q2 of 2016, co finalized pricing on an agreement to
sell about $265 million of loans secured by Multifamily
Properties to Freddie Mac
* Pool of loans was accepted by, pricing set by Freddie Mac,
on June 20, 2016, sale is expected to be completed in July of
2016
* During Q3 of 2016, company expects to realize a gain on
sale of loans, including $2.2 million pricing adjustment, of
about $7.3 million
* First Foundation Inc says expects fully diluted earnings
per share in Q3 of 2016 to be between $0.45 and $0.50 per fully
diluted share
* On an after tax basis, gain on sale of loans is expected
to be $4.2 million, which is equivalent to $0.25 per fully
diluted share
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
