July 1 Syncora Holdings Ltd
* Syncora Guarantee Inc entered into amended and restated
restructuring support agreement with Puerto Rico Electric Power
Authority
* Syncora Holdings Ltd says agreement in connection with
$197 million in principal amount of guarantees issued by SGI
covering bonds issued by PREPA
* Believes that transaction will not have a material effect
on company's consolidated financial condition
* Syncora Holdings Ltd says under terms of PREPA settlement,
SCAI was required to purchase $38.5 million of PREPA bonds
* Syncora Holdings Ltd says SCAI may be required to make
additional bond purchases in near to medium term
* Syncora Holdings Ltd announces posting of first quarter
2016 interim GAAP consolidated financial statements and provides
update on recent events
